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Unwarranted SEC bias has IU football backed into elimination game vs. USC
By Mike SchumannIU Football,9 days ago
Two things seems certain. Every new release of the College Football Playoff rankings will bring a new wave of drama. And a new rationalization that favors the SEC. Looking up in the rankings this week to a Georgia team that lost at home to four-loss Auburn, and a two-loss Texas team that lost to four-loss Florida and Oklahoma, IU football coach Curt Cignetti wants to know if bad losses still count in determining which teams will play in the CFP.