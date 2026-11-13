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Three Reno High stars sign D-I, with one staying home and two going to baseball powers
By Chris Murray,9 days ago
It was a banner signing day for Reno High athletics Thursday as three Huskies inked national letters of intent to compete at the Division I level next season. Avery Johnson will stay home to run cross country/track and field for the Nevada Wolf Pack while baseball stars Troy Riley (Oregon State) and Braden Jones (UCLA) are headed to West Coast powerhouses.
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