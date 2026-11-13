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TRF considers selling Carnegie Library
8 days ago
The City of Thief River Falls is considering selling the Carnegie Library. No decisions have been made; however, city leaders have put out some feelers. Mayor Mike Lorenson said city leaders have approached the Northwest Regional Library about potentially selling the Carnegie Library to that entity. He said representatives of both groups were set to tour the Carnegie Library Friday morning and discuss the possibility.