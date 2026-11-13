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Tunisia endure their worst start in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and suffer their heaviest home defeat
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,9 days ago
This was no ordinary defeat for the Tunisian national team. It carried figures unprecedented in their history in continental qualifiers, the heaviest margin they have ever lost by on home soil in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Never before had Tunisia trailed by two goals at home in the...