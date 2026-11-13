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Tikkanen moved to tears after receiving Borje Salming Courage Award
By Tom Gulitti,9 days ago
HELSINKI -- Esa Tikkanen was a unique character who also was a clutch performer during his 14 seasons in the NHL. So, it was fitting that the ceremony at Helsinki City Hall on Friday honoring Tikkanen as the fourth recipient of the Borje Salming Courage Award presented by SAP celebrated both sides of that combination that helped the former forward win the Stanley Cup five times.