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S7E33: Early Stroke Symptoms & TIA Warning Signs Not to Ignore
9 days ago
Why disappearing symptoms still require urgent emergency care—and how listening to your body can prevent a major stroke. Not every stroke announces itself with dramatic, unmistakable symptoms—sometimes the earliest warning is a few minutes of blurred vision, sudden dizziness, or a tingling hand that quickly disappears. Dr. Marianne Matzo breaks down why a transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a critical “warning shot” rather than a harmless near miss, and how acting fast protects your brain and independence.