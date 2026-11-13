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Winter Storm Warnings Grip the Sierra and Lake Tahoe as Forecasters Call for up to 24 Inches of Snow and 90 Mph Gusts Through Saturday
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
RENO, NV — Winter storm warnings are now in effect across parts of the Sierra and Lake Tahoe region as forecasters warn of dangerous travel from Friday into Saturday. The National Weather Service says some higher elevations could see as much as 24 inches of snow, while ridge-top gusts may reach 90 mph.