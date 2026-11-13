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100 More Tires Dumped In West Rock
By Dereen Shirnekhi,9 days ago
When Peter Davis and his crew were almost done cleaning up more than 500 tires that had been illegally dumped off of Springside Avenue, he arrived once again to find 100 more. Davis, a part-time city parks employee, spends his days cleaning up various illegal dumping spots. He’s been with the Parks Department for 40 years, having served as the city’s riverkeeper before retiring and then returning to part-time work.
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