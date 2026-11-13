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Tornado Warning Hits Southern Queens Including Rockaways and JFK Airport as National Weather Service Tells Residents to Take Shelter Immediately Thursday Afternoon
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
NEW YORK, NY — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Thursday afternoon for parts of southern Queens, including JFK Airport, Jamaica Bay and sections of the Rockaway Peninsula. The alert called for immediate action, with forecasters warning that people in the area should not wait to see a tornado before moving to safety.