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Illinois Tornadoes Hit a Record 213 This Year as Storms Keep Striking Communities From Danville to Effingham and Officials Say the Count Could Still Rise
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Illinois has already set a record for tornadoes this year, with 213 confirmed touchdowns and the number still subject to change before the end of 2026. The National Weather Service office in Lincoln says that is the highest total ever recorded in the state, topping the previous mark of 142 set just two years ago.