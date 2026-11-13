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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR IMPROPER USE OF 911
9 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man for improper use of 911 early Friday morning. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. the 36-year-old called 911 twice from CHI Mercy Medical Center and claimed there was a man with a gun in the emergency room. Officers responded to the hospital and contacted the man who admitted he only had a suspicion that someone had a firearm. He ultimately acknowledged that there was no emergency and said he only wanted Social Security benefits.