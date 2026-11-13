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Tornado Watch Issued Across New Jersey as Severe Storms, Flash Flooding and a Possible 3 Inches of Snow Threaten the Tri-State Through Tonight
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
NEW YORK, NY — A developing storm system is expected to bring a messy and potentially dangerous stretch of weather to the tri-state area, with severe storms, periods of heavy rain and even some accumulating snow in parts of the Hudson Valley. The risk is unfolding through the afternoon and evening as the system moves northeast and colder air pours in behind it.