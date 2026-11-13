undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Now Streaming: Marvel Studios “Avengers Endgame: Encore” (11/13/2026)
By Ken Pierce,4 days ago
Recently, the re-release of Marvel Studios “Avengers: Endgame” hit the theatres for a limited time as “Avengers Endgame: Encore”. In case you didn’t know this, the re-release has been extended by a few minutes to include a number of bonus scenes that will directly connect it to the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” film that’s heading our way in a little over a month. I’m here to let you know that in the event you weren’t able to make it to the cinema to see the newfangled version that it is now available to stream on the Disney+ service. Down below you’ll find the poster art, premise and expansive casting of the original release. I’ve left off the new inclusions to avoid being a spoiler. Have at it.