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A New Website Pairs Local Readers With Book Clubs
By Evan Musil,9 days ago
Christie Vick doesn’t believe reading is dying. Her new website, Good Land Reads, is her proof: a directory of over 160 local book clubs for interested readers to browse by genre, location, schedule and vibes – such as whether discussions are “analytical” or “social first.” Most of the clubs are open to the public or accepting new members. Like a dating app, the site lets readers create a profile and then matches them with like-minded groups. From there, clubs and prospective members message each other and potentially meet to find out if it’s a good fit. Clubs can also log the books they read – an appeal for groups closed off to new readers.