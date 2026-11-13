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PeaceHealth Riverbend hits 20K robotic surgeries in Springfield
By Cameryn Salinas,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - PeaceHealth RiverBend reached a major milestone in robotic surgery, with its team completing 20,000 robotic-assisted surgical cases. The hospital performed its first robotic surgery in 2009 after acquiring its first da Vinci robot. In the 17 years since, RiverBend has grown into Oregon's leading robotic surgery center, expanding to six robotic systems and more than 50 trained surgeons.