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Tornado Warning Issued for Burlington County as Severe Storms Sweep the Philadelphia Region With Hail, 60 Mph Wind Gusts and Flash Flooding Thursday Afternoon
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A tornado warning has been issued in Burlington County as a strong storm system moves through the Delaware Valley and into the Northeast Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service says the same system is also driving severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.