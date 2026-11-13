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Tornado Warning Hits Queens Near JFK and Laguardia as Flash Flooding, Hail and Delaware Damage Reports Spread Across the Northeast Thursday Afternoon
By Kai Hovell,9 days ago
NEW YORK, NY — A powerful storm system swept across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, prompting tornado warnings, flash flooding and reports of hail and damage from New York to Delaware. In Queens, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for an area that included John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport after radar showed rotation moving toward the borough.