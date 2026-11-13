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cosmosy Opens Up About their Sound and Global Aspirations
9 days ago
Just one year into their career, cosmosy is already reaching for something bigger: becoming a one-of-a-kind global girl group. The four-member act—amei, kamión, himesha, and de_hana—brings together Japanese roots and an international sound, singing in English, Korean, and Japanese while drawing inspiration from the K-pop industry market. Formed under NTT Docomo Studio & Live and Sony Music Entertainment Korea, cosmosy takes its name from the “infinity of cosmos” and the “possibilities of youth”—a fitting reflection of a group readiness to explore what comes next. Ahead of their set at 82WORLD: LA, the group sat down with Music Connection to discuss their music, pre-show routines and the difficulties of singing in three languages.