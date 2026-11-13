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Pacific Northwest projects totaling $3.3 million in top bidders | Nov. 13, 2026
By DJC Staff,9 days ago
A weekly compilation of the largest winning bids in the Pacific Northwest, according to the Daily Journal of Commerce Project Center. Winner (contract awarded): Steele Trucking of Silver Creek, Washington. Amount: $1,151,476. Project: 2023 County Safety Program (Lewis County, Washington) Owner: Lewis County. Cost estimate: $1,750,000 to $1,950,000. Project team:...