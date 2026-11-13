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Court documents say investigators believe human remains are at property in 1982 Kevin Ayotte case
By Harrison Pray,9 days ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Investigators say they believe human remains are in the ground or concrete under or around a detached garage at a property in Sugarbush Township, according to court documents in the 1982 disappearance of 3-year-old Kevin Ayotte. The documents were filed Oct. 31 in Beltrami...
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