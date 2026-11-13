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Neighbor accused of setting Wicomico County deputy's home on fire
By Jana Ruark,9 days ago
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Pittsville man is accused of intentionally setting the home of a Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy on fire. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started at a home on Wango Road near Pittsville around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. The fire marshal says the flames were brought under control within 10 minutes and caused about $15,000 in damage.
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