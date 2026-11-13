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Seahawks vs. Raiders, Week 10 preview: Seattle’s ground game has a big opportunity
By Alexandre Castro,8 days ago
Seattle must exploit the Raiders’ weak run defense, contain Brock Bowers and pressure rookie QB Fernando Mendoza. The Seattle Seahawks have an opportunity to exploit one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest weaknesses this Sunday. Las Vegas has struggled to establish its own ground game, while its defense has been among the NFL’s worst at stopping the run. For Seattle, the path to controlling this game starts up front, on both sides of the ball.