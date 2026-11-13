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Family Dollar enters $63M multi-state settlement over pricing discrepancies
By Andy Lockley,9 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee has entered into a $63 million multi-state settlement with Family Dollar Stores over allegations that the company charged customers more at the checkout than what was advertised on the shelves. “Tennessee consumers deserve honest prices from retailers,” Skrmetti said. “This settlement provides meaningful financial relief to...
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