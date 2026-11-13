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From the United Nations climate summit, Governor Newsom declares to the world that America’s climate fight is far from over
9 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change press conference during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. What you need to know: Governor Gavin Newsom took the world stage at COP31 with a clear message: America’s climate fight is far from over, and states and regions aren’t waiting for Washington. The Governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also met with Australia’s lead climate minister and visited the Ocean Pavilion co-led by California’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.