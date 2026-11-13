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Underground drainage work requires closing a portion of Franklin Street on Monday, Nov. 16, in Detroit
By Rob Morosi,4 days ago
On Monday, Nov. 16, utility work will require closing Franklin Street to through-traffic between St. Antoine and Rivard streets. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Woodbridge Street. All lanes of Franklin Street are expected to open by mid-December. DETROIT, Mich. - Weather permitting, crews will close both directions...