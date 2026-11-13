undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Four sororities unite to serve Thanksgiving meals at ‘A Table of Thanks’
By Demetria Green,9 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four sororities are joining forces to help neighbors experiencing homelessness or food insecurity enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal. “A Table of Thanks” will take place Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brahan Spring Recreation Center. Along with a traditional holiday meal, the event will provide care packages containing basic necessities.
3