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Saddle River Day girls soccer over DePaul for NJNPB crown
By NJIC Web Master,7 days ago
SADDLE RIVER – Saddle River Day coach PJ Petrow had every reason to play it safe. The Rebels were facing the dynasty that had beaten them by four goals a year ago. They were playing on a soggy field and taking a championship stage with just two senior starters. And with their right back unavailable, a freshman was stepping into the lineup to help contain DePaul’s leading scorer.