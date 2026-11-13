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KFC is offering loyalty members double deals this month
By Alicia Kelso,9 days ago
KFC is hosting a Finger Lickin’ Fan Fest this month for its Rewards members, including 2x points on purchases made through the chain’s app and website. The double-point promotion runs through Nov. 30 and also includes more than double the number of items available in the Secret Recipe Vault, where members can redeem points for free KFC. For the promotion, the vault will include 24 different menu items and combos across its 250, 500, 750, and 1,000-point tiers.