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Arizona Projects 11-13-26
By AZBEX StaffNo Comments,8 days ago
1. Atlas Global Development is planning a Dec. 3 groundbreaking for the I-40 TradePort at State Route 87 and Interstate 40 in Winslow. GLD Partners is developing and will manage the trade port system, with the broader 310-acre City-owned site envisioned for approximately 2.5MSF of logistics, manufacturing and commercial development, representing roughly $600M to $800M in projected investment. Civil engineering procurement is expected to begin soon, with engineering targeted for completion by mid-2027 and construction on the port portion potentially starting later in 2027.
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