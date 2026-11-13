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You’re Nuts: Who needs to have a great game for Ohio State to upset No. 4 UConn?
By Connor Lemons,9 days ago
As you read this, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (2-1) is probably on the court for an afternoon shootaround at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. The Buckeyes take on the fourth-ranked Connecticut Huskies tonight at 7:30 p.m., in the front end of a two-year home-and-home series. The Huskies will travel to Columbus next season to face Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center.