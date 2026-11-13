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When Small Protocol Decisions Become Enrollment or Retention Barriers
4 days ago
Every protocol decision affects patients, and only those with lived disease experience can identify true burden — from invasive biopsies to daily trial demands. The narrative forming around AI in the pharma and biotech industries is less focused on if the technology should be used, it’s when it should be used. The powerful technology has the capability to be implemented in a variety of workflows, but that doesn’t always mean that it’s being used in a way that gets the best results.