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Man Accused of Leaving Baby Unbuckled in Running BMW for 2 Hours So He Could Go Gamble at Casino
9 days ago
A man in Florida is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left a baby unbuckled and alone in his BMW for two hours so he could go gambling at a nearby casino. Gregory Foster was slapped with a third degree felony charge for child neglect without great bodily harm, according to court records reviewed by Globe. If convicted, he faces up to five years in state prison, according to Florida statutes available online.