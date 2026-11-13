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Ardmore officials say recall petitions against commissioners over Flock camera support have failed
By Maresa Sisk,9 days ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore leaders have determined that the petitions to recall the commissioners who are in support of renewing the city’s Flock camera contract have failed. Meeting held on petition problems. City officials and recall organizers met Thursday afternoon at city hall to discuss the problems the...