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Karl Rove: Texas midterms 'would have been different' if Cornyn received Senate nomination over Paxton
By Michael Adkison,7 days ago
Republican strategist and former Bush Administration official Karl Rove called the 2026 midterm elections a referendum on President Donald Trump, but said that "Texas had special circumstances" with controversial Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton's nomination to the U.S. Senate. In an interview withHouston Public Media, Rove called Paxton "a...
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