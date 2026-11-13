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Woman charged after son with autism found in poor health, living in deplorable conditions
9 days ago
A woman is facing charges after police said her son with autism was found in poor health and living in deplorable conditions inside a Pitcairn home. On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m., Pitcairn Police, along with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and the Allegheny County Humane Society, served a search warrant on the home at 901 Jewel Way in relation to an ongoing animal complaint investigation.