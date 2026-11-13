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Nov. 13: Cold front moves through this afternoon, sending South Florida to the 50s tomorrow morning
7 days ago
The timing of today’s cold front is early afternoon. We will briefly hit 80° around the lunch hour before gradually falling later this afternoon and evening. We could see a stray shower as the front is passing, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures will crash into the 60s shortly after sunset. By Saturday morning, we will have the coldest air since March with temperatures in the upper 50s.