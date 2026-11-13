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Cybertruck driver gets 6 years for Miami-Dade DUI crash that left woman dead, ‘destroyed’ family
9 days ago
MIAMI — A Miami-Dade judge handed down a more than six-year sentence Friday to a man who killed a woman while driving drunk behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck in 2025. Dayron Ramirez-Mesa, 22, entered his guilty plea nearly 11 months after the Dec. 14, 2025, crash that killed 40-year-old Dayana Abreu Perez. On Friday, he was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in state prison, followed by 8 1/2 years of probation.