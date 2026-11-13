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Agile Physical Therapy To Open New Castro-Area Location
By Maressa Ribeiro,9 days ago
Agile Physical Therapy is preparing to open a new location at 2077 Market St. in San Francisco, according to a report published by Hoodline. The company will move its Castro-area operations into the previously vacant retail space, which has reportedly been empty since Rikkers Liquors closed in 2016. The company has not announced a specific opening date for the new location.