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Essentia Health, HealthPartners merger aims to improve access and affordability
By Jim Lundstrom,9 days ago
Essentia Health and HealthPartners are moving toward a planned merger aimed at improving healthcare access, affordability and quality while maintaining local hospitals, clinics and services across the communities they serve, Essentia Health President Dr. David Herman said. The proposed combination would bring together two established health care organizations to coordinate...