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A boat ramp and parking at Islamorada’s Plantation Yacht Marina could see upgrades
By Jim McCarthy,9 days ago
An Islamorada boat ramp used by local guides, businesses, residents and visitors could see upgrades to accommodate more launching. On Nov. 10, Islamorada village officials held a public workshop to present conceptual designs at the Founders Park marina boat ramp. Peter Frezza, village environmental resources manager, said the project would not only create a bigger boat ramp, but would also improve parking space at the back of the park.
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