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Former officer to be castrated after child rape conviction: ‘We will take his manhood’
By Raley PellittieriJordan Gartner,9 days ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former police officer and volunteer firefighter will be castrated after receiving three life sentences following a conviction for raping multiple children. According to Louisiana’s 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, a jury in October convicted former New Roads officer Kedreyon K. Williams,...