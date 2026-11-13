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Hats Off to Cam Skattebo, Who Threw Up Because He Ate a Pretzel Dog “That Didn’t Sit Right” Before Scoring Two Touchdowns
By Matt Schultz,9 days ago
The Giants lost to the Commanders 24-21 on Thursday night in a game I don’t care about. What I do care about, though, is that between the first and second quarter, Cam Skattebo vomited up a pretzel-wrapped hot dog he’d just eaten, threw a towel over it, and then proceeded to score two touchdowns: