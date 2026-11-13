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Massachusetts woman is all about family after winning first $1 million on new State Lottery game
By Ken Paiva,9 days ago
The Thanksgiving and Christmas season has become synonymous with family which makes a recent big State Lottery win all the more heartwarming. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Nathalie Hession of Arlington has claimed the first $1,000,000 prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Jingle Jumbo Bucks 100X” scratch ticket game that went on sale October 27.
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