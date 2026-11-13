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Man Faces Felony Forgery Charge After Jonesboro Bank Visit
By NEA Report,9 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. — A man faces a felony forgery charge after Jonesboro police say he and another man tried to cash a forged check at a Centennial Bank drive-thru. Joey Lee Jones faces a charge of second-degree forgery, a Class C felony. Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause for his arrest Thursday, Nov. 12. Prosecutors said in court that Jones was not the primary suspect in the case and that the detective had requested a $2,000 cash or surety bond. Halsey set bail at $1,350, cash only – the amount on the allegedly forged check.
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