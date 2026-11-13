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AT&T to begin discontinuing traditional landline service in Louisiana Communities November 15
By cpoole003,9 days ago
AT&T will be authorized to begin discontinuing traditional copper-based landline telephone service in designated Louisiana communities starting Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, as part of a broader transition away from older telephone networks. The change follows a federal regulatory process involving the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which reviewed AT&T’s applications to discontinue certain residential and business telephone services across portions of 18 states.
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