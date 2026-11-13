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Executive Committee of the Charleston Stage Board of Trustees' Statement After Arrest of Former Managing Director, Tim Rogers
By Press Release,7 days ago
The Executive Committee of the Charleston Stage Board of Trustees released the following statement after the arrest of former Managing Director Tim Rogers:. "Earlier today, Tim Rogers, former Managing Director of Charleston Stage, was arrested on three charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent in connection with an ongoing law-enforcement investigation concerning his tenure at Charleston Stage.