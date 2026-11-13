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Turns out Gen Z isn’t so conservative after all
By Zeeshan Aleem,9 days ago
In the 2024 election, young voters, particularly young men, supported the GOP and President Donald Trump at shockingly high rates, raising the question of whether Generation Z possessed surprisingly conservative tendencies in the wake of the liberal millennial generation. But in 2026, young voters swung back toward the Democratic Party in droves — and played a key role in flipping Republican Senate seats in battleground states.