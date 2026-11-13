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'Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story' review with Casey T. Allen
By Casey Allen,9 days ago
For those of you less familiar with the world of stand-up comedy, you might not know the name Maria Bamford. For almost 30 years, she has been a sitcom actress, voice actress, writer, and comedian. Her goofy, self-deprecating style has made her the voice of multiple generations and multiple fans, so her talent is front and center in the new documentary, “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story.”