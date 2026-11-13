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Marceline man due in Chariton County Court next month on child endangerment and DWI charges
By Colin Schowe,9 days ago
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo - A Marceline man is due in court in Chariton County on December 15th following an arrest in October in Chariton County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 24th a Chariton County Deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated man operating a side-by-side with two children as passengers. Just after 6:15 pm the deputy made contact with 43-year-old Gerald Wayne Sparks who admitted to consuming multiple beers that day. Sparks failed the field sobriety tests and recorded a 0.216 blood-alcohol content. Sparks was placed under arrest.
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