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NBC & Peacock's Thanksgiving Sports Schedule 2026: NFL, NBA, College Football
By Adam Pockross,9 days ago
NBC Sports and Peacock will air a wide range of Thanksgiving Week 2026 sports coverage, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and Premier League. The schedule also includes NBA games like Nets vs. Timberwolves, Celtics vs. Wizards, and Mavericks vs. Nuggets, along with college football rivalry games. Sports are...